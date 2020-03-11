SEAL Team season 3 season 14 video: Bravo meets Austin Dillon







There’s a new episode of SEAL Team season 3 set to air on CBS Wednesday night and while we know there’s going to be an exciting mission at the heart of the story, there’s going to be something beyond that … something a little bit fun. Within this episode, Bravo Team is going to meet up with NASCAR driver Austin Dillon!

The sneak peek below serves as a nice little tease for what is going to be coming up, as Dillon has apparently offered up driving lessons to the team while also at a speedway. This is definitely one of the cooler things that a team like this gets to do, and it’s certainly rather fun to be able to watch them get so excited. Take, for example, Sonny acting as though this is his own personal Christmas. There’s just so much fun that comes from seeing all of them in this place, getting to revel in something that isn’t one of their dangerous missions overseas.

While watching this sneak peek may not illuminate too much when it comes to the larger story for this episode, we do think that it serves as a nice reminder of the wide array of ways we can care for our service members. They put their lives on the line and sometimes, the best thing that we can do is something to help put a smile on their faces. This is a chance to see that fully with Sonny, and while we know that these characters (save for Dillon) are fictional, there’s still something quite aspirational that comes from watching this.

Consider this sneak peek almost a calm before some of the inevitable storms that are almost sure to happen over the course of this episode. We’ll see just what happens when it ends up airing on CBS.

