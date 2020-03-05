SEAL Team season 3 episode 14 spoilers: ‘Objects in Mirror’







Are you stoked to see what’s coming on SEAL Team season 3 episode 14? Tonight’s episode was one about assessing aftermath. Moving into next week’s new episode, though, we’re going to have a chance to see the next mission. This is all about Bravo working on a rescue — it’s different than what they’ve been doing as of late, and it’s also something that could have some consequences of their own.

For a number of members of Bravo Team, this could be all about proving themselves. It’s a chance to dive into something that is intense and hugely important — emotionally just as much as physically. It’s also a chance for a little bit of fun, given that NASCAR driver Austin Dillion will be turning in an appearance of his own.

Below, CarterMatt has the full SEAL Team season 3 episode 14 synopsis with some more information on what lies ahead:

“Objects in Mirror” – Bravo Team travels overseas for a foreign training exercise to disguise their true mission – to rescue a high-value target that is being held hostage. Also, NASCAR driver Austin Dillon gives the team a special driving lesson, on SEAL TEAM, Wednesday, March 11 (9:01-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Will this episode be one that contains some big scares for a number of characters? We definitely can’t rule that out, but we’re hoping for an episode that will allow for some breathing room and to celebrate a few lighter moments in life. The NASCAR element of the story probably was especially exciting for the actors, since we have to imagine that those were some very different days on set — that’s not exactly the sort of stuff that they get a chance to do on a regular basis!

