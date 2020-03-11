The Bachelor finale: Did Peter Weber’s mom Barb doom him, Madison?







At the conclusion of The Bachelor finale on ABC Monday night, we bore witness to one of the strangest sequences of events ever. First, Peter got engaged to Hannah Ann Sluss. Then, we saw Peter and Hannah Ann break up. Then, we saw Chris Harrison visit Madison Prewett. Then, Madison went and visited Peter. The two admitted that they still loved each other, and that suggested that there were some big things coming.

For some more news on The Bachelor and the finale in video form, be sure to watch the latest below! After you do just that, remember to also subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then also view our full show playlist. We’ll have some more updates coming soon.

During the After the Final Rose special, we did have a chance to see Madison and Peter spend time together for the first time in a while — but, it strangely became a little bit more about Peter’s mother Barb than anything else. She was upset because Madison initially didn’t want to see his family and they had to wait a long time in order to see her. It was such a weird finale, and it was such a weird way for it to end. Madison could’ve apologized more for making Barb and the family wait at the final two, but at the same time the timing of all of this was off. It feels like there would’ve been so many better opportunities for her to have conversations with Peter and Madison after the fact.

In the end, we almost feel like this relationship is going to have a LOT of different hurdles — family is a pretty big one. That was all over the place tonight, and we’ll have to see how things go. We do have to say, though, that Barb being booed in front of a live audience is not how we expected things to go tonight.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Bachelor, including more coverage of the finale

What did you think about The Bachelor finale?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Also, remember to stick around for some more news on the show. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







