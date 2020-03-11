The Bachelor finale: How did Peter Weber, Hannah Ann Sluss break up?







The moment that we saw Peter Weber and Hannah Ann Sluss get engaged early on during The Bachelor finale Monday night, we had one reaction: This is going to age badly. We don’t know how else you could really interpret what we saw.

We know that Peter and Hannah Ann clearly had some feelings for each other — but, Peter also had feelings for Madison. She left prior to the final rose ceremony. He didn’t really have an opportunity to choose her, and he may have felt like it was important to at least propose to someone. That’s a crummy situation for Hannah Ann if it’s true, but we’ll never know the answer to that one way or another.

It was clear that the breakup was coming, and it seemed to happen when Hannah Ann arrived in Los Angeles for a visit. It already looked as though something was wrong from the moment that she arrived there, and then Peter spent a ton of time discussing how he was struggling. He wasn’t committing to her in the way in which she needed. It was weird since it didn’t feel like Peter wanted to say that he was in love with someone else and yet, that’s the implication that we got from watching him for most of the episode.

So, in the end, Hannah Ann and Peter broke up because Peter wasn’t sure that he could commit to her. It was super-vague and Hannah Ann came at him and it was merited. The truth is that having people propose days after sending other women home is often bad. This is great evidence of it.

