9-1-1: Lone Star renewed for season 2, per new Fox promo







9-1-1: Lone Star just aired its season finale on Fox last night, and there are already reasons aplenty to be hopeful.

After all, consider this — following the season 1 finale on the network, a promo at the end of the episode confirmed that there will be another season coming in the future. It’s a little weird, though, that there aren’t many press releases out there about it at the moment … but we don’t think that Fox would air this unless it was happening for sure.

Also, we don’t really think that there is all that much of a reason to have doubt in the future of the 9-1-1 spin-off. This is one of the top-rated new dramas of the year, buoyed in part by its franchise name and then also getting off to a great ratings start after the AFC Championship Game. The show is performing really well and, so far, we have to imagine that there are a lot of stories still to tell.

Speaking in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight after the finale, here is some of what executive producer Tim Minear had to say on the subject:

I’m not worried. No one has said [it’s a done deal], so I don’t want to count my chickens. My Twitter handle is still @CancelledAgain, so let’s just see what happens.

Well, we don’t think that Minear has anything to worry about anymore … and we’re very excited to see what’s coming up around the bend. After all, we have a feeling that season 2 is going to do a good job of upping the ante and bringing the drama to a number of different characters. We’ll see where the story goes, and hopefully, the premiere will air by the time we get around to early 2020.

