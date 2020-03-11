9-1-1: Lone Star renewed for season 2, per new Fox promo

9-1-1: Lone Star9-1-1: Lone Star just aired its season finale on Fox last night, and there are already reasons aplenty to be hopeful.

After all, consider this — following the season 1 finale on the network, a promo at the end of the episode confirmed that there will be another season coming in the future. It’s a little weird, though, that there aren’t many press releases out there about it at the moment … but we don’t think that Fox would air this unless it was happening for sure.

Also, we don’t really think that there is all that much of a reason to have doubt in the future of the 9-1-1 spin-off. This is one of the top-rated new dramas of the year, buoyed in part by its franchise name and then also getting off to a great ratings start after the AFC Championship Game. The show is performing really well and, so far, we have to imagine that there are a lot of stories still to tell.

Speaking in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight after the finale, here is some of what executive producer Tim Minear had to say on the subject:

I’m not worried. No one has said [it’s a done deal], so I don’t want to count my chickens. My Twitter handle is still @CancelledAgain, so let’s just see what happens.

Well, we don’t think that Minear has anything to worry about anymore … and we’re very excited to see what’s coming up around the bend. After all, we have a feeling that season 2 is going to do a good job of upping the ante and bringing the drama to a number of different characters. We’ll see where the story goes, and hopefully, the premiere will air by the time we get around to early 2020.

Related News Be sure to get some more news when it comes to 9-1-1: Lone Star right now!

Do you want to see 9-1-1: Lone Star season 2 happen?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Also, remember here to stick around for some other news on the show. (Photo: Fox.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!