This Is Us season 4 episode 17 spoilers: What if Jack hadn’t died?







We don’t think it takes a lot of guesswork to wonder what is coming up on This Is Us season 4 episode 17. After all, the end of tonight’s episode was a beacon to some of what the show’s future will be. We saw Randall reliving the day of the fire in his head, something that he’s done a million times before. The only difference is that this time, he said something to cause Jack to leave the dog in the house.

If you think about butterfly effects, this is one of the biggest ones imaginable. This could be a single move that could change everything within his future, and it does serve as the basis for what we will see next week. Much of episode 17 could revolve around Randall doing what he can to reflect and wonder on what his life may have been. The synopsis for this hour confirms it even further:

“03/17/2020 (09:00PM – 10:01PM) (Tuesday) : Randall reflects on what could have been. TV-14.”

Want some more news when it comes to This Is Us in video form? Then check out some of our latest thoughts at the bottom of this article! Once you do that, remember to also subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then view our full This Is Us playlist.

We mostly are curious as to just how far Randall is going to take some of the things that are currently floating around in his head. How far is he going to go on his trip down memory lane … a trip that isn’t actually there at all? There is a chance that we will see Milo Ventimiglia act around other performers that he doesn’t often get to spend time with on-set.

This episode is the last before the finale — in other words, things are going to be as dramatic and epic as you could possibly imagine (and then some) moving forward.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to This Is Us right now

What do you want to see when it comes to This Is Us season 4 episode 17?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Also, remember here to stick around in the event you want some other news on the series. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







