Legacies season 2 episode 16 spoilers: A quest to save Josie







Legacies season 2 episode 16 is going to be an emotional dynamo episode. It’s one where you will see twists, turns, and a major character in danger. Josie has gone through so much, but there’s going to be a little bit more that she has to endure. Luckily, she does have some friends to help her … but trying to in this particular situation is not going to be easy.

If you are interested in getting some other news now, we suggest that you check out the full Legacies season 2 episode 16 synopsis below:

SAVING JOSIE – In a race to save Josie (Kaylee Bryant), Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) infiltrates her subconscious and finds herself in a fairytale world filled with dark magic. Back at the Salvatore School, Alaric (Matthew Davis), Lizzie (Jenny Boyd) and the Super Squad commit to their own risky plan to get Josie back despite the potential consequences. Aria Shahghasemi, Quincy Fouse, Peyton Alex Smith and Chris Lee also star. Michael Karasick directed the episode written by Thomas Brandon & Sylvia Batey Alcala (#216). Original airdate 3/26/2020.

This is going to clearly be one of the most important episodes of the season — and also one of the coolest. Just think about the sort of field day that the production team is going to have within this episode, doing what they can to craft a completely new world stuffed full of all sorts of surprises. It’s going to be crazy, twisted, and probably everything that a fan of this show could love and then some. Seeing someone like Hope navigate it should only add to the entertainment factor.

As for everyone else fighting on the outside to save Hope, consider that your next reminder. This is not just an operation where there is one solution; it’s one where there are many, working and fighting together in order to ensure the same exact thing. We’ll have to see where this story takes us, in the end.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Legacies right now

What do you want to see the most from Legacies season 2 episode 16?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Also, be sure to stick around in the event you want some other news. (Photo: The CW.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







