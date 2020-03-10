For Life episode 5 spoilers: Should Marie have hope?







Entering For Life episode 5 on ABC next week, there is going to be a different sort of sentiment coursing through the story … and beyond just what’s going on with Aaron Wallace. It’s hope. It hasn’t been there for a while but Marie and others could be starting to feel it. He has the police file now and through that, he’s also uncovered an added sort of confidence. He’s never given up but now, he has a further reason to keep burning that candle. Other people can even be there with you in order to watch the wax and the wick.

Beyond this sense of hope present in the story, there is another case coming. This show seems to be the nexus of Aaron’s struggle and isolated cases of the week. The writers want you to believe in his path to possible victory, but also all of the other stepping stones along the way. That includes getting an opportunity in order to see what Nicholas Pinnock’s character is doing to help others in need. That emotional undercurrent, exposing wrongs in the society, is a huge part of what the story does so right.

For some more news when it comes to For Life episode 5 and the story ahead, be sure to check out the official synopsis:

While litigating on behalf of an inmate locked up on a robbery charge, Aaron is torn between doing what’s right and what’s best for his case. Heartened by Aaron’s new lead, Marie recommits to his case, researching witnesses on Aaron’s behalf. Plus, Safiya closes in on Foster’s drug smuggling scheme.

We can’t sit here and say at the moment what is right and wrong for Aaron. He’s gone through an experiment that we have not, and even though we know it’s fictional, it may be true to life to a lot of different people who are out there. There may be struggles, but there are also some victories scattered here and there throughout.

