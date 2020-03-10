New Amsterdam season 2 episode 17 spoilers: A crowdfunding story







Next week on NBC, New Amsterdam season 2 episode 17 is set to arrive with a story entitled “Liftoff.” What is the basis of this? We are looking towards a story that is in part about crowdfunding … or at least about Max trying to do what he can following a viral video. These are the sort of stories that New Amsterdam should be telling — ones that are going to revolve around issues that happen in the real world and subjects that are regularly discussed.

One of the ones that is dominating our brain at the moment is this: The fact that so many patients around this country have to resort to crowd-funding in order to pay for their care. Even those who plan for emergencies have a hard time handling the financial ramifications that go along with someone who ends up being sick. It’s a system that we’d love to see changed, regardless of if you’re looking at a public or privately-owned hospital. We don’t know per se how much this episode is going to revolve around this particular issue, but it’s definitely something worth thinking about.

Below, CarterMatt has the New Amsterdam season 2 episode 17 synopsis if you want some more insight on where the story goes from here:

03/17/2020 (10:01PM – 11:00PM) (Tuesday) : Max searches for a solution to crowdfunding after his eye-opening appearance in a viral “Go Fund Me” video. Reynolds takes his last laps at the hospital while Kapoor helps a former pilot deal with his life as a paraplegic. TV-14

There is one thing that we’re thinking about when we hear the words “last laps” in relation to Reynolds — it’s something that we have a hard time believing. Why in the world would the show lose this character? It feels like we’ve been building towards a departure for so long that it’s hard to really admit that said departure is even happening.

