Legends of Tomorrow season 5 episode 7 spoilers: Goodbye to Ray, Nora?







There is a pretty good chance you know this already, but here’s a reminder: Legends of Tomorrow season 5 episode 7 could mark the end of the road for Ray Palmer and Nora Darhk. The news has been out there for a while of Courtney Ford and Brandon Routh’s impending exit, and it’s true that we remain rather sad about it. It feels like in the case of both characters, there were a lot more in the way of stories to tell. Because of that, it’s quite hard to prepare for some sort of goodbye.

Yet, that is what we must do and there’s probably not going to be a lot of time to process it and/or wonder why the show made the decision to cut these characters. We just hope that it’s done in a way where the characters are happy, and that the door is left open for something more a little bit down the road.

For a few more details right now what’s ahead, we suggest that you check out the full Legends of Tomorrow season 5 episode 7 synopsis below:

SAYING GOODBYE – The Legends continue their hunt for pieces of the Loom of Fate and find themselves face to face with William Shakespeare. Ray (Brandon Routh), Nate (Nick Zano), Rory (Dominic Purcell), Constantine (Matt Ryan), Charlie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) and Behrad (guest star Shayan Sobhian) stay a little longer on the mission making things worse after lying to Sara (Caity Lotz). Meanwhile, Ray and Nora (Courtney Ford) make another big life decision that leaves the team surprised and best buds, Nate and Ray, on the outs. Jes Macallan, Tala Ashe and Olivia Swann also star. Alexandra LaRoche directed the episode written by Ray Utarnachitt & Matthew Maala (#507). Original airdate 3/17/2020.

The show will go on during Legends of Tomorrow without Ray and Nora, but it won’t be the same. We also don’t think you can discount the impact that Routh had across the entire Arrowverse. Think about it this way — this is a character who first turned up back in season 3 of Arrow, which makes him one of the longer-tenured characters within this world now, especially with Arrow over. The only people who have technically been around longer are the original The Flash cast members and then also Caity Lotz as Sara. (Supergirl started around the same time we first met Ray.)

Related News – Be sure to secure some more news right now when it comes to Legends of Tomorrow

What do you most want to see when it comes to Legends of Tomorrow season 5 episode 7?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Meanwhile, be sure to also stick around in the event you’re interested in some other news. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







