Hawaii Five-0 season 10: Meaghan Rath lands new pilot gig







With Hawaii Five-0 officially set to conclude at the end of the season, we know that some actors are going to be looking for work elsewhere. There’s a sort of finality that goes along with that.

Today, some of that finality comes with Meaghan Rath (Tani Rey) landing a new gig elsewhere. According to TVLine, the actress is set to appear in the CBS comedy pilot Jury Duty, one that is going to follow a group of jurors who are all stuck together in sequester until they agree on a verdict. Her character Jen is a successful book editor who is much more “high maintenance” than she realizes, and also someone who feels like the last single person in the world because all of her friends are married and have kids. It’s a very different sort of role than Tani, and it’s obviously a different genre — Five-0 does have its fair share of funny moments, but laughter is not always its primary goal.

Want more thoughts on Hawaii Five-0 ending? Then check out our new video at the bottom of this article! Once you do, remember to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then view our full show playlist.

With Five-0 finishing filming earlier than some other series (thank its early finale date in April for that), it does allow much of its cast an opportunity to pursue other projects on their own schedule. We wouldn’t be shocked if some actors take a longer break between projects, especially those who have been there from almost the beginning. We’ll admit that we would be intrigued by the idea of there being some sort of spin-off that comes from this world featuring some character, but in some ways you can already claim there is one courtesy of Magnum PI. Sure, it didn’t start off as a spin-off, but they’re clearly in the same universe.

Before Hawaii Five-0 ends, you will see more of Tani’s relationship with Junior. It’s going to be a partial focus of Friday night’s new episode (read more about that here), and we have to think it will surface again in the finale.

Are you glad to see some of the Hawaii Five-0 cast getting new work already?

Be sure to share in the attached comments below! Also, remember here to stick around if you want some other news. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







