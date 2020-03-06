Hawaii Five-0 season 10 episode 20 spoilers: Last before two-part finale







Entering Hawaii Five-0 season 10 episode 20 airing on CBS next week, there is an added bit of significance. This is the last episode before the two-hour series finale event in early April, one that should offer up at least some closure to what has been a fantastic journey like no other. We don’t think there should be too much pressure on that episode to cement the legacy of many of these characters — they’re already there. Not only that, but Hawaii Five-0 has been repeatedly one of the most entertaining shows out there with its rare combination of action, drama, and humor.

So what is episode 20 going to look like? There will be elements of some of what the show does best, as you’ll see another person on its deep roster of recurring players in Willie Garson’s Gerard Hirsch. (Tonight, we saw one in Frank Bama, as played by Jimmy Buffett.) Meanwhile, there’s also going to be an element of something new as we’ll see Junior and Tani continue to figure out their relationship. They are definitely in the new phase of things as of right now and are trying to better understand and get to know each other.

For a few more specifics, be sure to check out the Hawaii Five-0 season 10 episode 20 synopsis below:

“He pūhe‘e miki” – While Five-0 investigates a scheme to rob tourists, Tani helps Gerard Hirsh (Willie Garson) prove the innocence of his elderly uncle when he’s suspected of murder. Also, Tani and Junior work on the nuances of being in a new relationship, on HAWAII FIVE-0 Friday, March 13 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

(“He pūhe‘e miki” is Hawaiian for “A Gripping Cuttlefish”)

We wouldn’t anticipate there being any show-altering events in this episode. Instead, what we’re hoping for is simply an opportunity to enjoy diving into the world of Hawaii Five-0 for one final time.

