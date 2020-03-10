The Good Doctor season 3 episode 19: Who dies in the earthquake?







There is a new mystery coming on The Good Doctor season 3 episode 19 and, to the surprise of no one, a crisis is at the center of it.

Yet, this is the sort of crisis that is very much different from the standard medical crisis that we’ve grown used to seeing on the show time and time again. This is one that revolves around a massive earthquake that is rocking the entire city of San Jose. There are lives that will be thrown into grave danger because of that, and the promo below signals that not everyone is going to make it out alive.

So who is in the most danger entering the two-part finale? Well, for starters, the synopsis indicates that Dr. Melendez and Dr. Glassman are both going to find himself in danger. (Apparently, the writers can’t keep themselves away from putting Aaron in danger, after what happened with his cancer battle through a lot of season 2.) It’s possible that these two characters being in “danger” is a significant smokescreen, and the show is just doing whatever it can to throw people off.

The only thing that we feel confident in at the moment is this — Shaun will probably be fine. We can’t imagine seeing him die; what would the show be without him being a focal point?

By the time we make it to the end of this upcoming episode, we imagine that there will be some sort of enormous cliffhanger. Think along the lines of the sort of thing that has you screaming for the finale sooner rather than later. The other major question we wonder is what is going to happen with Shaun and Lea after what we saw tonight … but we’re not even sure how much time there will be for it. How much can someone focus on relationships when you are facing a natural disaster of this magnitude?

