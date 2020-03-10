Better Call Saul season 5 episode 5 spoilers: Mike takes a trip







What’s coming up when it comes to Better Call Saul season 5 episode 5? We don’t want to sit here and paint with broad strokes and call this the most important episode of the season. Why? Because it feels like we could say that about EVERY single episode of the show at this point. We’re in season 5, and with that, we’re just a season and a half away from the finale coming and wrapping the whole series up.

For some more news on Better Call Saul in video form, remember to see some of the latest at the bottom of this article! Once you do watch that, remember to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then also view our full show playlist. We’ll be back with some more information on the show soon enough.

What seems to matter entering next week’s new episode is that you’re going to have a chance to see Mike take off on a very important trip — it’s one that could have huge implications for much of the character’s future. Meanwhile, there may still be some surprises coming when it comes to the future of Jimmy and Kim — it doesn’t seem as though everything is going to fall apart for them immediately. You may seem them start to grow closer before things start to crumble inevitably … it’s just another way to keep you guessing. (Also, this may be a way in order to ensure that Rhea Seehorn is just as involved in season 6 as she’s been in every other season. We’ll see if that happens when the dust settles.)

Below, CarterMatt has the full Better Call Saul season 5 episode 5 synopsis with some more information as to what’s coming up:

Mike takes an impromptu trip out of town; as she and Jimmy grow closer over their campaign to help a client, Kim makes a surprising call.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Better Call Saul right now!

What do you want to see when it comes to Better Call Saul season 5 episode 5?

Be sure to let us know in the comments below! Also, remember to stick around if you’re interested in getting some more news regarding the series. (Photo: AMC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







