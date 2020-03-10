The Voice: Mike Jerel closes with ‘It’s a Man’s Man’s Man’s World’







At the end of Monday night’s new episode of The Voice, we knew that we were going to have another sensational talent. After all, why wouldn’t we at this point? Often this show likes to save the best for last and we expected nothing different here. This brings us to Mike Jerel, who closed out the show with his take on “It’s a Man’s Man’s Man’s World.” This was powerful — all sorts of powerful. It’s also one of the biggest songs that you can do on a show like this.

One of the things we’re looking for the most with a great The Voice audition is a notable personality, an incredible talent, but then also the ability to channel some of your emotion into the song. It’s important to believe just about every single word of a given performance. Mike had all of that, and he was able to command the stage despite also sitting down and playing the piano for the bulk of his performance. We knew that he was going to have his pick of coaches in the end.

Mike has a great story backing up — he learned how to play music with his grandmother in nursing homes, and he still goes back and performs there now. He’s got a lot of soul, and he’s shown time and time again that he has a big heart and is capable of transferring that perfectly to his music.

