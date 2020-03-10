Prodigal Son episode 17 spoilers: The ‘Stranger Beside You’ story







Are you prepared for Prodigal Son to return on Fox with all-new episodes? We’ve been in the midst of a wait for a while. Luckily, the show is returning to the air on March 16 with an installment that will feature Malcolm in a tough position. Martin is ready to work some of his “magic,” which we really just interpret to mean him doing whatever he can in order to cause all sorts of chaos. He’s going to be working in order to ensure that he gets what he wants from his son, but Malcolm has some other big priorities. Think along the lines of his job, and taking a pretty crazy case.

For the sake of this article, let’s take a look at one of the cases that is going to be featured on episode 17, a story entitled “Stranger Like Me” that is going to be airing on Fox come March 23. The synopsis below gives you a greater sense of some of what’s coming:

The NYPD dives into a case surrounding a famous mommy blogger, whose husband was mysteriously stabbed just days after their baby was born. Meanwhile, Bright finds his way back to Eve, but can’t shake his paranoia that there’s more to her than meets the eye. To help ease his nerves, Ainsley helps him do some investigating and uncovers a secret she has been keeping in the all-new “Stranger Beside You” episode of PRODIGAL SON airing Monday, March 23 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (PR-117) (TV-14 D, L, S, V)

We don’t have to tell you all that much as to what makes this story matter. The case is shocking, and it’s certainly not something that a show like this could’ve done a decade or so ago. The idea of a “mommy blogger” is still something that is foreign to some people out there!

At the end of the day, we do think that Ainsley’s secret is going to be the part of the story that intrigues us the most. How is that going to be a factor in the story moving forward?

