Manifest season 2 episode 10 spoilers: Michaela’s next move







Moving into Manifest season 2 episode 10 airing on NBC in one week’s time, Michaela will find herself in a precarious spot. This is a character who currently finds herself locked up after Jared made such a public spectacle out of arresting her. This is not the sort of thing that people will praise Jared for intensely, and nor should they.

Yet, Jared did tell Michaela that he just “saved her life” … and that’s evidence that there is a more complicated situation here than what was once clear. She’s going to try to figure out more of what he’s up to in this installment and if that isn’t enough, we’re going to see the X’ers do their part in order to name their target and try to move forward.

Curious in getting some other details? Then we suggest that you check out the full Manifest season 2 episode 10 synopsis:

03/16/2020 (10:01PM – 11:00PM) (Monday) : When Grace’s pregnancy complicates the pursuit of a calling, Ben finds himself working alongside an uneasy new ally. Michaela tries to make amends with Jared, and the X’ers set their sights on Zeke. TV-14

Given that the title for this installment is “Course Deviation,” we have to think that this is a reference to what a lot of different characters within this world are contending with. Because nobody fully understands the callings, their death dates, or just about anything else, there has to be a commitment to being as malleable as possible. We’re hoping that there are going to be some chances to see some of that happen slowly and surely over time. Also, we’re excited to see what Zeke is going to do once he finds himself in the precarious position that he’s in.

We’re really just a handful of episodes away from the end of Manifest … and yet, we’re getting a pretty clear picture that there is chaos still around every turn. Brace yourselves for whatever could happen next.

