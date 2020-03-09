Grey’s Anatomy star Camilla Luddington pregnant; Jo speculation begins







There’s some big news within the Grey’s Anatomy world today, and it has to do with matters away from the show itself — Camilla Luddington is pregnant!

In a new post on Instagram today (see below), the actress behind Jo confirmed that she and husband Matthew Alan are expecting their second child together. It’s a cause for massive celebration, and congratulations are in order! In terms of a family environment, few sets have to be better than Grey’s Anatomy given how many parents there are among the cast and crew.

For some more thoughts on the future of Grey’s Anatomy the show, watch the latest at the bottom of this article. After you do, subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and remember to also view our playlist — we’ll have more discussions coming throughout the week.

Let’s go ahead and get the inevitable conversation out of the way now — will Grey’s Anatomy write this pregnancy into the show? We know that there are a lot of characters welcoming kids on this show already, with Amelia pregnant and with Teddy and Owen recently becoming parents. Having Jo end up expecting is a pretty clear way to throw an additional wrench into the exit of Justin Chambers’ exit, but one that could prove rather messy.

Think about it this way — Alex left because he felt the need to be a father to the two kids he learned that he had. If he learns that Jo is also expecting one of his kids, what does that mean? It invalidates a part of his original argument and it could make his exit all the more controversial. This may just be a subject that Grey’s Anatomy is better off avoiding, mostly due to the fact that writing something in now may change perceptions of the Alex character further.

Yet, it’s a hard thing to avoid thinking about entirely. The possibility for this story is there, and remember that Luddington already promised that there are some shocking things coming before the season is over.

Related News – Be sure to get some more information on the next Grey’s Anatomy episode now

As we mentioned earlier, major congratulations to Camilla and Matthew on what has to be spectacular news! (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







