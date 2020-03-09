All American season 3 premiere date hopes on The CW







Following the season 2 finale that is coming up tonight on The CW, what do we have to hope for when it comes to All American season 3? Consider that very question the main focus of this article!

With that in mind, let’s kick things off with a reminder that this year, the folks over at the network aren’t forcing you to wait a long time in order to get some official news. They’ve already announced that the football drama will be back for more installments! That’s thrilling news to us, mostly because it ensures that there’s a show with this much of an emotional undercurrent on TV. While we know that comic-book adaptations seem to be this network’s bread and butter, there is something to be said for continuing to having a wide array of programs on the air. It also helps in our mind that All American season 3 is one of the best-reviewed shows on the network, and it streaming on Netflix over the past year helped significantly to add more viewers to the cause.

Now, of course, we get to the next order of business — discussing further when an All American season 3 could actually premiere. At the earliest, we would assume that there could be new episodes in October. A lot of it will just depend on where The CW wants it to land on their schedule. Is this a series made for fall, or one that they are better off shelving until a little later on in the spring? If we had to argue, we’d say that the best time to get this show on the air is in the fall to coincide with actual football season. It makes the series a little bit more relevant and there is absolutely something worthwhile when it comes to that.

More than likely, the timeslot for All American will be confirmed this May, when the network holds their annual upfront presentations. Stay tuned, as we’ll give you more insight once it comes out.

