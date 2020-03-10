Big Brother Canada 8 live feed spoilers: Veto Ceremony results







Eager to get the Veto Ceremony results for Big Brother Canada 8? Then consider this article your source on that very thing! Within this article, we’re going to break down both that and then also the immediate aftermath of it.

Let’s kick off this article with a reminder of what happened leading up to the big ceremony today. There were plans aplenty in the words to get Michael on the block, though those were almost changed thanks to frustrations Susanne, Vanessa, and others were having with Minh-Ly. There are fears that she is extremely untrustworthy, but Chris has insisted that his plan was going to be the right move. This was a way to ensure that the four-person block was split up … but also think it has a thing or two to do with him being jealous that another guy in the game is getting attention other than him.

When the dust settled and the truth was revealed, Chris did go ahead and nominate Michael for eviction. This cements what we thought for most of the week, and that means that either he or Brooke will go on Thursday. To the shock of no one, Michael was upset about him being the replacement nominee, and he wanted to know not only why, but also who knew in advance. Meanwhile, we’re already seeing Chris trying to do whatever he can in order to smooth over some situations and went people back over … but it’s not altogether easy.

Do you think that Michael’s fate is sealed on Big Brother Canada 8?

