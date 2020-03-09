Kidding season 3: Is it renewed, canceled over at Showtime?







Following tonight’s finale, what are the chances that we’ll be seeing a Kidding season 3 over on Showtime in the future? Within this article, we’re going to break some of that down and a whole lot more.

Let’s kick things off with this — for now, there is no guarantee that there will ever be a Kidding season 3. Would we like to see it? Sure, but we can’t say that we’re incredibly optimistic. This is a show that has little to no attention around it all season, which is very much strange for a show that featured Jim Carrey in a lead role. It’s also on the air at the same time that Sonic the Hedgehog made a great deal of money. In other words, this situation gets a little bit stranger with each passing minute.

The live ratings for Kidding aren’t great, and there is no reason to beat around the bush on that. The season aired in such a quick fashion that it’s easy for some to assume that these were burned off.

