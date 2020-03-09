When Calls the Heart season 7 episode 4 spoilers: A chicken pox outbreak







Curious to learn a little bit more about what lies ahead on When Calls the Heart season 7 episode 4 next week? There is a great deal of drama coursing through Hope Valley — and there’s also the threat of an outbreak.

The chicken pox is serious business, It’s also especially serious business in a world where there aren’t many remedies for it. You’ll see Elizabeth do what she can in order to ensure that the town is safe, but it’s not going to be easy. It’s going to be taking a great deal of time and effort to care for everyone.

So what else is going on? The Elizabeth love triangle is continuing, so that is going to be a big part of this episode to go along with a new story for Faith — she makes a decision that could end up having some long-term ramifications for her future, especially when it comes to medical school. Because of this, we find ourselves very much curious in whatever lies ahead for her.

Below, CarterMatt has the full When Calls the Heart season 7 episode 4 synopsis with some other news on the series:

Hope Valley endures a chicken pox outbreak in “Sweet and Sour” and the contagious disease “When Calls the Heart,” Sunday, March 15 (8 p.m. ET/PT), on Hallmark Channel. Though Elizabeth (Erik Krakow) takes action to keep the town safe as soon as one of her students becomes infected, its spread impacts many in town. Not only does the outbreak present challenges for Bill (Jack Wagner), who’s assembling a jury to hear a lawsuit against Gowen (Martin Cummins), but it also makes Rosemary (Pascale Hutton) dangerously ill. A worried Lee (Kavan Smith) stays close to Rosemary’s side, and Faith (Andrea Brooks) chooses to miss her ride to medical school to help Carson (Paul Greene) care for Rosemary. While Nathan (Kevin McGarry) and Lucas (Chris McNally) continue to vie for Elizabeth’s affection, Nathan investigates Gowen’s case and Lucas realizes how ruthless Gowen can be when it comes to business.

