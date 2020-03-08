Grey’s Anatomy season 16: Camilla Luddington teases Jo’s future







Following the departure of Alex Karev on Grey’s Anatomy season 16 this past Thursday, there are plenty of questions worth wondering in regards to the future. Take, for example, what’s going to happen to Jo. Alex left her for Izzie and his newly-discovered children, and while he may have left her with shares of the hospital, there’s no compensating for the heartbreak. There is a hard journey for the character moving forward, but it may not go exactly how you would think.

Remember this — however devastated Jo must feel, we have a hard time imagining that the character is going to just repeat the sadness she went through for much of last season.

Want some more Grey’s Anatomy video insight? Then be sure to watch our full take on what lies ahead below! Once you’re done watching that, remember to also subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube or then also view our full show playlist. We’ll have some further updates as the season progresses.

Finding specifics on Jo’s future can be hard these days, but there was an especially-compelling message Camilla Luddington left on her Instagram:

“Omg me too! … The scripts for Jo this season are 😮😮! JUST. WAIT.”

What does that emoji mean? It could be a symbol of excitement, shock, or anything/everything in between. To us, the sentiment that matters the most here is that this is proof that Jo’s story isn’t going to just move forward in a straight line. More than likely, there are going to be a number of different curveballs just about every single step of the way.

The only thing that we hope for Jo is that they don’t rush her into another romance. There are enough of these side-stories already with some various characters — there’s still a lot of other interesting ventures and places that the show can take this character over the course of the weeks ahead.

Related News – Be sure to see some of what Chris Carmack had to say about the change to the show behind the scenes

What do you think is coming up for Jo on Grey’s Anatomy moving forward?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember here to stick around in the event you want some other news. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







