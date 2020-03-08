Outlander season 5 episode 5 spoilers: More Stephen Bonnet fears







Next week on Outlander season 5 episode 5, you better prepare for the ever-building rise of Stephen Bonnet as a threat. Even when you don’t see the character himself on-screen, you do get little teases as to what he is up to. That’s going to continue next week, thanks in part to a jewel and some questions that some characters start to raise.

We’re not at the point just yet where characters are all having conversations with each other about Bonnet, but we could be getting there before too long. The fact that he is alive makes him unavoidable, inescapable. He’s going to have a significant role to come, even if so many of us would rather him vanish into the night, never to be seen or heard from again. (We do certainly believe that Ed Speleers is fantastic in the role, even if we loathe the character itself.)

Beyond the Bonnet storyline, the promo that aired following tonight’s installment revealed further that we’re going to have a chance to be able to see more of Marsali trying to learn the ropes from Claire. Their relationship is going to prove essential to their work around Fraser’s Ridge, but then also one of the larger questions of how far is too far when you are working in order to ensure that lives are saved in an era where they may not have been otherwise. The best part of the storyline is clearly getting a chance in order to see Lauren Lyle and Caitriona Balfe work together so much. There’s a lot of humor and heart here, let alone history that dates all the way back to Laoghaire.

The craziest thing to think about here is this, though — we’re already a solid third of the way through this season.

