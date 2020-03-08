Big Brother Canada 8 live feed spoilers: Who won the first Veto?







Who won the first Power of Veto on Big Brother Canada season 8? Within this article, we’ll come bearing an answer on that!

Before we share the winner, though, let’s set the stage for the week in the event you haven’t had a chance to see it already. Head of Household Chris nominated both Hira and Brooke for eviction, with the idea here being that neither one of them is his actual target. He actually wants to put up Michael, a key component in the Evictors alliance (Madeline, Rianne, Michael, and John Luke). He probably should’ve, at least in our mind, nominated two of them from the get-go — that way, he would’ve ensured that he got one out while also having the trust of everyone outside that group.

The Veto player draw benefited Chris to some extent — though not completely, since he wasn’t able to play as HoH. (That’s a rule carried over from last season.) Carol, Vanessa, and Madeline were drawn alongside the nominees, and other than Madeline, everyone else had a plan to use it. The houseguests have tried to trick Madeline into thinking that Minh Ly will be a replacement nominee, but they’re not buying into it all that much.

In the end, though, we had a rather surprising finish — Hira won the Veto! He’s secured his spot moving forward, but that means that Brooke will remain on the block. It also means that we’re going to be seeing Michael as the likely replacement nominee … and probably also heading out the door.

