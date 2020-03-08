The Blacklist season 7 episode 12 photo: Reddington, Cassandra’s reunion







Are you prepared for The Blacklist season 7 episode 12 to arrive on NBC? This is the second of two episodes airing on March 20, and there are twists and turns aplenty to expect throughout.

With that in mind, you’re also going to have an opportunity to see Reddington spend some time with someone from his past in Cassandra Bianchi (Joely Richardson). The photo above is one of the first glimpses you are getting into this character, and she seems almost surprised to see him. Given that she’s wearing what looks to be a robe, Reddington may not have called ahead; it’s either that or she has retired after a day of working with James Spader’s character and wasn’t quite expecting them.

Within this episode (which is entitled “Cornelius Ruck”), be prepared to see Reddington work with Cassandra in order to uncover the truth behind a stolen-art operation. The two are going to be on a secluded island, while there is someone else running around committing murder. It’s a crazy episode that could have a very distinct look and feel to it. For the time being, it’s also not altogether clear if there is going to be an opportunity to see the rest of the Task Force alongside him. There are photos of Megan Boone out there for this episode, but a lot of them are from a non-work context. There’s also one of Cooper, sporting a very intellectual set of frames.

