Chicago Med season 5 episode 17 promo: 100th episode surprises







Chicago Med season 5 episode 17 is going to be the landmark 100th episode of the show, and we’ve already got a feeling that it will be stuffed full of surprises.

How do we know? Well, the latest promo courtesy of NBC may be some evidence of that. There’s a lot of content that is thrown in here. Is April pregnant? That’s one question that you’re clearly left to wonder. Beyond just that, though, you’ve got a wedding-dress sighting, a possible romantic future for Will Halstead, and then also a big question — is April going to finally tell Ethan the truth? She’s been holding onto some stuff for a while now and telling him could cause a lot of problems. It all depends on how he wants to handle it.

Just by virtue of watching this alone, we’ve got a good feeling that this is an episode stuffed to the brim with content — and that it’s also one that the writers really want to feel special and head-and-shoulders above most others. It also needs to do more than just deliver a big story, since the hope here is that it will effectively lead into many more years of Chicago Med. We have the knowledge now that there are a few more seasons still to come and with that, we don’t have to worry about any of these stories are going to end anytime soon.

While there are a lot of big, potentially life-changing stories for a few different characters, rest assured that the story-of-the-week component will remain. Granted, there may be a few different reasons why these stories will be different from what you typically see.

The toughest part of the 100th episode of Chicago Med is simply going to be waiting for it — after all, it’s not set to premiere at the moment until we roll around to a week from Wednesday. Let’s just hope that you are the patient type.

Related News – Be sure to get a few more details when it comes to the 100th episode now

What do you want to see when it comes to Chicago Med season 5 episode 17?

Be sure to share some of your thoughts and individual hopes below! Also, remember to stick around in the event you want some other news. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







