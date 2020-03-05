Chicago Med season 5 episode 17 return date: 100th episode!







Want to get some more news on Chicago Med season 5 episode 17? Then we have to start off with this: It’s the 100th episode. Prepare to celebrate! This is one of the biggest installments in the show’s history, especially since we haven’t had all that many opportunities to see shows hit this milestone in a while. It’s tough these days! Think in terms of all of the competition that is out there — then also think about how Chicago Med has been renewed already through season 8. It’s a pretty impressive feat for a show that felt at one point like the forgotten show in the Chicago franchise … at least in NBC’s eyes.

The bad news? Well, you’re going to have to wait a little while to see it — think along the lines of two weeks. There’s no new episode airing on March 11; hopefully, the wait will prove worth it.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Chicago Med season 5 episode 17 synopsis with some more information:

03/18/2020 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Marking the series milestone 100th episode, Dr. Manning and Dr. Charles assist in a complicated case helping a 4-year old who they quickly learn is no stranger to the ED. Dr. Marcel and Dr. Choi tend to a police officer with a mysterious gunshot wound to the abdomen. Relationships are put to the test as secrets are revealed. TV-14

Considering that the title of this episode is “The Ghosts of the Past,” we imagine that one of the big, central themes of this story is going to be getting an opportunity in order to explore further who some of these characters are — plus also who they’ve been. Expect at least a few callbacks to what we’ve seen over the past few years. Who knows? There could be references to some other shows within the Chicago world, as well.

Amidst all of the nostalgia, remember that Chicago Med is still a show all about struggles in the present. you’re still going to be seeing plenty of those, as well.

