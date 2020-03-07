Homeland season 8 episode 5 spoilers: The helicopter crisis







Homeland season 8 episode 5 is arriving on Showtime’s app in just a matter of hours, and it feels fair to assume this: There will be chaos. It’s hard for there not to be when you think about the present situation at hand.

Let’s look at things this way — President Warner’s helicopter was taken down. On the surface, it appears that he’s dead. There is no other way to really think about that. What happened here runs the risk of causing a global crisis given that both the US and Afghanistan Presidents were on board. There has to be some sort of way in which to resolve this, right?

Well, it’s not going to be easy … mostly because there is no clear conclusion to this at the moment. In a sneak peek over here, you can see Carrie and Saul do what they can to try and piece together the aftermath of the attack. Saul wants to ensure that there are some actions and punishments, but they need to be correct. This can’t just be a direct action where the US goes after the Taliban. There are reasons to think that they could be responsible for the attack, but there are no guarantees.

There’s one possibility that we’re certainly thinking about at the moment — Haqqani’s son. Remember that he was kicked out of the group earlier this season, but Haqqani suggested that he may have made the wrong move. We could easily see the son banding together with some defectors and taking matters into his own hands. Haqqani may be done with the forever war with the US, but that doesn’t mean that everyone else is.

Meanwhile, there are also some other elements of this and issues worth thinking about. Take, for example, whether or not the ISI was somehow involved in all of this. This would add an extra dose of irony to the fact that Tasneem was present for much of the peace announcement with Warner overseas.

