God Friended Me season 2 episode 16 spoilers: Who is Corey Smith?







Coming up on God Friended Me season 2 this Sunday, you are going to see a search press onward for Corey Smith. Who is he? Let’s just say that he’s someone who has some deep ties to the God Account — even if he’s not directly involved, he may know someone who is.

If you’ve already heard a few different things about Corey, it’s because of the casting news that came out — Cornelius Smith Jr. of Scandal fame is slated to take on the character, and he will have a prominent role in the final five installments of this season.

The sneak peek below features Rakesh telling Miles and Cara a little bit about Corey — including how mysterious the guy is. He joined the military shortly after high school and following him being discharged, there wasn’t a whole lot of information out there about him. There’s no obvious digital footprint out there about Corey, and that means the team will have to use some unconventional means to find him. He’s estranged from his father Alfonse Jefferies, but his mother may have some information on him. Cara looks to set up a meeting, so we’ll see how that goes when the dust settles.

Meanwhile, this sneak peek also serves as a brief introduction to Daryl Watkins (Kevin Carroll), someone who will appear later on in this episode. This is a guy considered to be one of Miles’ idols and he’s eager to spend some time with him. Yet, we have a feeling that things are not going to go according to plan. He ends up criticizing some of Miles’ work with the podcast and because of that, he’s going to end up getting pretty bummed-out. So what happens then when the God Account sends him his name? That’s one of the best teases we can offer here…

