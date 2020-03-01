God Friended Me season 2 episode 16 spoilers: The Leftovers alum to apper







Want to get some more information when it comes to God Friended Me season 2 episode 16, entitled “The Athiest Papers”? This is an installment that will revolve all around a notable figure who finds a way to rip Miles’ podcast a new one. He’s an acclaimed author played by Kevin Caroll, and The Leftovers alum is going to play a substantial role in the story coming here.

Obviously, Miles is going to be disappointed when he learns that someone he respected isn’t so much of a fan of what he is doing now. Yet, the tables will turn for him in an interesting way entering this episode … and there are even more surprises coming. After all, that’s the very nature of this show!

Below, CBS has the full God Friended Me season 2 episode 16 synopsis with some more news as to what lies ahead:

“The Atheist Papers” – Miles is crushed when Daryl Watkins (Kevin Carroll), a renowned author and atheist, criticizes Miles’ podcast. But he must put aside his wounded pride to help Daryl when the God Account sends Miles his name. Also, Ali tests the waters of a new relationship as she deals with her cancer treatments, on GOD FRIENDED ME, Sunday, March 8 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

It is nice to see that there is a positive story coming for Ali this season, largely due to everything that she’s been forced to deal with already. The cancer treatments are not going to be easy, but we know that she’s resilient. Even if this new romance does not transpire in the way in which Ali hopes, she still has a lot of friends and family who are going to be at her side. The longer this battle lasts for her, the more significant this is going to be.

