God Friended Me season 2 episode 15 spoilers: The poker game







Who is behind the God Account? More than likely, you know this to be the central question on God Friended Me. It really doesn’t matter where you are in the story. There are often just different motivations for trying to track them down.

While Miles’ #1 motive at one point was working in order to ensure that the God Account would release him from his responsibilities. Yet, that has changed mostly due to Ali’s cancer diagnosis. At the moment, he’s willing more to do whatever it takes to ensure that she gets better, even if that means serving as a prophet. There are sacrifices that come along with that, but these are moves that Miles is willing to make. It’s all for the greater good, right? He’s ready to do whatever he can … but he needs to also find a way to get more clues. That’s what he will be doing next week.

To go along with that, Miles will also be dealing with a new storyline next week that will draw some parallels to what is going on with his sister. Consider this one of his most emotional standalone stories of this hour.

Below, CarterMatt has the full God Friended Me season 2 episode 15 synopsis with more news as to what’s coming:

“The Last Little Thing” – As Ali begins chemotherapy, Miles is determined to convince Anna (Ruby Modine), a young woman also diagnosed with cancer, that there is more to live for than just completing her bucket list. Also, Miles, Rakesh and Cara venture into an underground poker game as they continue to search for a hacker who may have information on the God Account, on GOD FRIENDED ME, Sunday, March 1 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

By the time we reach the end of this hour, we’re not expecting answers — yet, we do at least hope there are opportunities for more clarity on what’s going on with the God Account and why a hacker is withholding so much information.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news right now on God Friended Me, including more scoop on the series and what’s next

What do you want to see when it comes to God Friended Me season 2 episode 15?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember to stick around for some other news. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







