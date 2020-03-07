NCIS: New Orleans season 6: Charles Michael Davis on Quentin Carter







NCIS: New Orleans season 6 is going to be airing a new episode on Sunday night, and this one is going to be big. After all, this is going to mark the debut of Charles Michael Davis! The former star of The Originals is going to be playing the series-regular part here of Quentin Carter, a new member of the team and someone with a very impressive skill set. He’s smart, capable, but also has a tendency of speaking his mind and also clashing with some other people who are close to him.

So how does Davis himself describe the character? Speaking in a new interview with TV Insider, here is some of what he had to say:

He’s a professional, good at his job, competitive and likes to stand on his own.

Carter has a tough path — his father is successful and well known, a Navy Vice Admiral. His mother is in the Navy as well. It’s a legendary military family. He has to make a name for himself. That’s what drives him. He’s been a star [at all his postings] — transferring in and taking on the biggest cases.

It is probably this pedigree that helps to ensure that Quentin has some of the confidence that he does. He’s been around the Navy for most of his life. He probably feels like he knows how to get the job done in every situation, and clearly, there’s a lot that Dwayne Pride sees in him. Yet, none of this 100% equals Quentin being perfect in his job now. There are probably going to be some bumps in the road, and we’ll see just how some of those play out over time.

After all, Davis is a series regular. This is not meant to be some fly-by-night audition or a brief appearance that will not turn into anything more.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to the next NCIS: New Orleans episode

What do you want to see from Charles Michael Davis on NCIS: New Orleans season 6?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember here to stick around for some other news on the series. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







