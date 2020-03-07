The Blacklist season 7 episode 11 promo: Reddington’s applause!







NBC today unveiled a first-look promo for The Blacklist season 7 episode 11, and in the words of Reddington, this one could be a GAS.

Let’s start things off, though, by resetting some of what happened at the end of the midseason finale. Katarina Rostova faked her death, with the help of one Elizabeth Keen. This enables her to pursue the answers that she needs (potentially on the Townsend Directive), while Raymond Reddington continues to go about his business, potentially unaware of what is truly happening.

Because of the unusual circumstances surrounding Katarina’s “death,” there is such an interesting air about the next chapter in the series. Reddington may just start to chase down some other people on his list, interested in tying together loose ends. There could be a lot of lighthearted fun when the show comes back, especially since this is a show known for its frequent changes in tone and style.

Rest assured, though — Raymond Reddington is smart. He often finds a way to get information even when you don’t think that he will. It’s with that in mind that we imagine him learning eventually some of the truth. We’re hoping to see that, especially since it will prove fascinating seeing what Reddington decides to do in terms of his relationship with Liz. Is helping Katarina escape going to be the thing that severs what’s left of their bond? It’s a hard question to answer, mostly because Reddington has dealt with some betrayals by Liz before and the two have found a way to move forward. Will this prove different?

Oh, and at the end of the promo, Reddington is applauding for some reason.

Luckily, at some answers could start coming out when The Blacklist season 7 episode 11 premieres, alonside episode 12, on March 20.

