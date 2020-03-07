Blue Bloods season 10 episode 16 spoilers: ‘The First 100 Days’







We know that Mayor Chase has been an important recurring character within the world of Blue Bloods season 10 so far. Yet, on next week’s “The First 100 Days,” everything could ratchet up to yet another level. You’ll be seeing him do what he can to push a lot of his initiatives through — that title is a reference to a period in which politicians like to get a lot done. It’s a way of signaling to key supporters that they are more than worth their weight.

Yet, just because Chase has initiatives doesn’t mean that they are the best for the city — as a matter of fact, they could end up causing more harm than good. This is where Frank and some of his advisers come into play.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Blue Bloods season 10 episode 16 synopsis with more news on what lies ahead:

“The First 100 Days” – Frank and Garrett devise a plan to convince Mayor Chase to work better with others in order to properly run the city, and Danny and Baez try to track down a perp who vandalized several NYPD vehicles with anti-cop graffiti and made threats against officers. Also, Erin is shaken after she’s in a car accident, and Eddie and Jamie argue about whether they should keep a stray dog who leads them to a crime scene, on BLUE BLOODS, Friday, March 13 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Beyond the Frank storyline, we’re definitely worried about Erin — meanwhile, we just feel as though the Jamie/Eddie storyline should prove fun! Yet, we really hope that the two end up keeping the dog in the end. Wouldn’t that enrich their lives, and add something fun that exists beyond just the world of work?

