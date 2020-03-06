The Flash season 7: Two new series-regular promotions







At the moment, The Flash is gearing up for the end of season 6 — but why not look a little bit more towards the long-term future? Over the course of the past couple of days, we’ve seen a couple of big promotions involving key recurring players. Here’s some of what we know at the moment…

Kayla Compton – According to a new report from Deadline, you are going to see the actress behind Allegra in a much larger role moving forward. She’s been a big part of the show for most of the season, and she’s definitely an active part of Team Citizen. She’s one of those characters who can bridge the gap between the superhero and journalism parts of this show — it makes sense, given that she does possess the ability to alter the electromagnetic spectrum thanks to her metahuman powers.

Chester McKnight – Meanwhile, Deadline has also confirmed that the actor behind Chester P. Runk on the series will be back in a much larger capacity. We first saw him at the start of the season, and he is a tech expert who is more than capable of helping out the team in any capacity.

Of course, we know a lot of people out there are curious if McKnight’s promotion could have something to do with the future of Cisco Ramon on the series. We wouldn’t view it that way completely as of yet, since there are still a lot of different ways that the series could use the character moving forward. We just hope that if this is the final season for Carlos Valdes, there are some cool things for him to do. After all, it doesn’t feel like he’s been given the biggest of the storylines ever since season 4.

New episodes of The Flash are set to resume soon on The CW — with the first episode back being the return of Wally West. He may not be around for a long time, but he could bring about some big information about the Speed Force.

