NCIS season 17 filming update: A chase sequence and more







What’s happening within the world of NCIS behind the scenes? Filming for season 17 is still going strong; not only that, but the cast and crew is heading out on location.

In a new post on his Instagram Stories today, Wilmer Valderrama himself confirmed that the cast and crew are working on location out in San Pedro — a community within Los Angeles close to the coast. Wilmer confirms that they are working on a chase sequence with both himself and Sean Murray involved — and he also hypes up the upcoming panel discussion that is happening at PaleyFest around the 400th episode. We were a little bit concerned that the coronavirus was going to shut down the festival, but we’ve yet to hear anything suggesting that at the moment.

For now, be prepared for a lot of teases about the 400th episode, whether they be at the festival or at some other point. That’s going to be more than likely the high point for the remainder of the season — we’d love to see some former cast members stop by! Of course, it’d be great for there to also be more of a proper Tony/Ziva reunion … but that may just be wishful thinking.

No matter what the writers decide for the 400th episode, we’re sure it will be a thrilling celebration of the show so far … and there could be a lot of other crazy stuff coming up. We’re also just happy to be able to get some behind-the-scenes set teases again. It feels like it’s been a while since we’ve had that from Wilmer!

