AJ and the Queen canceled; no season 2 coming at Netflix







Another show bites the dust over at Netflix, and this one is going to be especially sad for fans of RuPaul and AJ and the Queen.

In a new post on Twitter, Ru himself confirmed that there will not be a second season of the dramedy, which was based in part on some of his own personal experiences. It was a road-trip story like no other, one that celebrated drag but also unique family dynamics. There was a lot of humor and heart here, in addition to being a prolific producer behind the scenes in Michael Patrick King.

So why would Netflix a show that was so unique, and very much different from everything else that they’ve put on the air? Well, the oh-so-simple answer that we’ve got right now is that this is what Netflix does. They pick up a ton of shows, analyze the numbers, and then in the end, cancel the ones that don’t live up to some of their immediate expectations. They have so many different series that it gives them the ability to cycle in and out just about anything and everything. They don’t have to worry all that much about not having enough programming.

Unfortunately, this choice comes at the expense of people who like to get attached to shows and see proper endings for characters. We would imagine that Netflix’s pattern of quick cancellations these days would eventually lead to viewers getting frustrated and bailing, but that hasn’t happened yet. A part of the problem is that Netflix has become so ingrained in its users’ muscle-memory that no one wants to drop it, even if they’re unhappy about their decision-making. Heck, there are also still some people out there who are eager to get Netflix to save some of their favorite shows that are canceled somewhere else.

It’s doubtful that we’ll see AJ and the Queen continue elsewhere — the message from RuPaul himself on Twitter seems to be evidence of that.

What do you think about AJ and the Queen being canceled at Netflix?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Also, remember here to stick around in the event you want some other news on the series. (Photo: Netflix.)

End of the road for “AJ and The Queen” @Netflix has decided to not extend our road trip across America. Thank you for all the love & support. We're so very proud of the work. @mizzizzyg @mlwooley @tiacarrere @joshsegarra @katerinavictoria @mwilkas #AJandTheQueen pic.twitter.com/0W50sTW4kU — RuPaul (@RuPaul) March 6, 2020

