MacGyver season 4 episode 5 sneak peek: Drama at the soccer pitch







MacGyver season 4 episode 5 is airing right around the corner on CBS, and this will prove to be a tricky undercover mission! It’s a chance to see the team in action, working to figure out some of the main players within the Codex operation. They just so happen to be at a soccer pitch while working to figure things out.

The sneak peek below serves as your proper introduction to this world, as within this you can see a lot of the different characters surveilling the field and the surrounding area. You have Desi working as a proper footballer, while you also have Mac, Bozer, and Russ all working around the field in some similar capacities. The target of the team is seen arguing with one of the players at the start of the preview, which is enough in order to make them want to act and bring said person in. Yet, before they can do that, he’s able to immobilize the player he was arguing with right in the middle of the match.

What’s truly going on here? Hopefully, this episode will paint a clearer picture … but before that, we’re hoping that we also get a better sense of what made Desi into playing soccer in the first place. What made her the right person for this job? There is something more worth exploring there, just as there is also something more worth diving into on the subject of how this mission could impact other undercover cases in the future. When the dust settles, there is absolutely a lot of great stuff to be excited about.

Also, this preview proves further that while Desi could be the focal point for a great deal of this mission, a lot of the other characters will have interesting, prominent roles as well. This will remain a team operation, and we’re very much excited to see how it all plays out.

