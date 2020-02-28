MacGyver season 4 episode 5 spoilers: Desi plays soccer!







If you’re interested in checking out MacGyver season 4 episode 5 next week, there’s a lot to look forward to. After all, we’re going to see Desi head undercover as a soccer player for a new mission, one where an athlete may be a part of a dangerous organization.

This episode seems totally out-of-left-field, but at the same time we almost feel like it’s not. We wondered if the producers were aware that Levy Tran was good at soccer and, with that in mind, tried to write a story around it. We have a feeling that this will be tied to a larger story, but sometimes, isn’t it great to just settle in and just enjoy hour of television? We’ve seen a good bit of Desi in relationship to Mac, but not so much Desi on her own. This could be an opportunity to get a little bit more insight all about her past! We definitely welcome that a million times over.

Below, CarterMatt has the full MacGyver season 4 episode 5 synopsis with more scoop on what’s ahead:

“Soccer + Desi + Merchant + Titan” – In an attempt to find the main players in the Codex and cut off their match-fixing funding, Desi goes undercover to infiltrate a soccer team and find the corrupt player working with the shadow organization, on MACGYVER, Friday, March 6 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

We’re going to be spending a lot of time in general over the next few weeks getting some personal arcs for a few different characters. This episode could be a Desi spotlight. Meanwhile, the week after is going to be a big installment for Russ as we learn a little bit more about his love life … or at least his past love life.

Remember to keep watching MacGyver and check out the show live — we think that it’s deserving of another season! It’s already overcome a lot, and we have a feeling that it can still continue to be this great TV underdog story.

What do you want to see when it comes to MacGyver season 4 episode 5?

