Grey’s Anatomy season 16: Ellen Pompeo on Alex Karev’s exit story







When Ellen Pompeo speaks, it’s hard not to listen — and she’s opened up following the big exit of Justin Chambers from Grey’s Anatomy last night.

We’ll admit that we were not the biggest fan of the way the Alex character was written off — it felt strange to see him depart the show by going back to Izzie, even though she was once an integral part of the show. (We go through that more in the video below — once you do that, remember to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then also view our full show playlist.)

As much as we recognize this, though, we also knowledge the following: Alex’s exit was not the easiest in the world for the writers to cultivate. Remember that Chambers did not appear on-screen in the episode, and the creative team clearly did not want to kill him off after doing something similar in the past already with Derek. They wanted to figure something else out that would allow Jo (Camilla Luddington) to continue to be a part of the show. While this wasn’t the right way for Alex to depart in our mind, we get that this is complicated … just as we also get Pompeo’s sentiment in a post on Instagram. She shares some of her thoughts on the exit storyline, and she also thanks the fans for their continued support through everything. They are the reason, after all, why this series remains on the air.

In the end, the wheels for Grey’s Anatomy are going to keep on turning — we don’t know where they will end just yet, but we know it won’t be ending anytime soon.

Related News – Be sure to get more thoughts on the next new Grey’s Anatomy episode now

How are you feeling about Alex’s Grey’s Anatomy exit after the fact?

Be sure to share right now in the comments, and also stick around for some more news. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







