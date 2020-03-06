Grey’s Anatomy season 16: Ellen Pompeo on Alex Karev’s exit story
When Ellen Pompeo speaks, it’s hard not to listen — and she’s opened up following the big exit of Justin Chambers from Grey’s Anatomy last night.
We’ll admit that we were not the biggest fan of the way the Alex character was written off — it felt strange to see him depart the show by going back to Izzie, even though she was once an integral part of the show. (We go through that more in the video below — once you do that, remember to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then also view our full show playlist.)
As much as we recognize this, though, we also knowledge the following: Alex’s exit was not the easiest in the world for the writers to cultivate. Remember that Chambers did not appear on-screen in the episode, and the creative team clearly did not want to kill him off after doing something similar in the past already with Derek. They wanted to figure something else out that would allow Jo (Camilla Luddington) to continue to be a part of the show. While this wasn’t the right way for Alex to depart in our mind, we get that this is complicated … just as we also get Pompeo’s sentiment in a post on Instagram. She shares some of her thoughts on the exit storyline, and she also thanks the fans for their continued support through everything. They are the reason, after all, why this series remains on the air.
In the end, the wheels for Grey’s Anatomy are going to keep on turning — we don’t know where they will end just yet, but we know it won’t be ending anytime soon.
Hi here I go again … Thank YOU! You are truly the best most passionate most loyal fans anyone could ever ask for. Because of you we got to make great tv… because of you we got to make television history! I say often life is hard and thank God it is because like I tell my kids… it shows us what we are made …of how strong we really are and let’s face it… without the lows there would be no dancing it out or celebrating this incredible experience we call life. Thanks to our national treasure @therealdebbieallen and the writers for giving Alex Karev the best send off. Thanks to @shondarhimes for creating the most amazing character. For me personally for Karev to go back to the beginning…. was the best possible storyline. It pays homage to those incredible first years and the incredible cast …that created a foundation so strong that the show is still standing. So let’s not be sad. As our fearless leader DA always says let’s PULL UP and celebrate the actors the writers and the fantastic crew who make this show come to life every week. No matter what the challenge or how tired we all are in the end… you keep us going…..That is worth dancing it out over! So much love and gratitude to you all. Xo E