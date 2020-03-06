A Million Little Things episode 17 spoilers: The Jon anniversary







There are a number of things worth noting leading into A Million Little Things episode 17 but one of the biggest ones is this: We’re bound to see one of the most emotional stories to date. This is a chance to bring a lot of stuff full-circle, at least in terms of the aftermath on Jon’s death and how everyone is currently faring. It’s been a year, and time may heal some wounds … but not all of them are there as of yet. This is a time of reflection, a time to take stock in changes, and a time to look forward to what’s to come.

Losing Jon has caused a lot of these characters to experience their lives in different ways — and we’re far from the end of what is sure to be an emotional journey. For a few more specifics, be sure to check out the full synopsis below:

It’s the one-year anniversary of Jon’s death and everyone reflects on how much their lives have changed over the last year. But for Eddie, his dream opens up a new mystery.

For those who are wondering, Ron Livingston is going to have a prominent role in this episode — and of course, it only makes sense given where we are in the narrative right now. This is an episode that will be reflective in a way and it has to be — what is almost strange about it, though, is that we don’t have much of a clear sense as to how many of the long-term storylines for this season are going to be addressed. Will we end up seeing a lot of them play out slowly, or is this episode more of a concept one? We’ll luckily find out in a matter of days…

