Hawaii five-0 series finale: Chuck Norris to guest star







Just in case you wanted some surprising news on the Hawaii Five-0 series finale, here it is — Chuck Norris will be appearing.

According to a report from TVLine, the former, Walker, Texas Ranger star is going to be appearing on the upcoming two-hour finale event as Lee Phillips. He is a retired sergeant major who will be looking in order to help his mentee, a man by the name of Lincoln Cole played by former MacGyver recurring player Lance Gross. There was a time in which Gross was meant to be potentially a series regular for season 11, prior to the news about the show’s ending coming out.

Was this episode written to be a series finale? That answer may be a little bit complicated — given the timing of the cancellation, we imagine that it wasn’t necessarily something that everyone expected. Yet, there may have been plans laid out just in case. It wasn’t a secret that Alex O’Loughlin’s contract was up after this season and because of that, the story may have been written to provide some closure in advance. Think of this finale as one that could function as a series-ender — that’s at least how we are considering it as we get a little bit closer to it airing.

There is one more thing we should note — keep your eyes peeled tomorrow for a full interview with Katrina Law (Quinn), who has a chance to have a big story on the upcoming episode. It’s one that will show you some very different sides to her character. Even though Hawaii Five-0 as a show may be ending, there could still be some great stories along the way.

