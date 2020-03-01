Why Hawaii Five-0 is ending at CBS after season 10







Hawaii Five-0 ending its run on CBS after ten seasons is not the easiest thing to process. It’s been an emotional ride, and nothing in terms of how the show was going to end was going to change that.

Yet, there is specific reason why the show is coming to a close, and it’s an understandable one. According to a report from Deadline, series star Alex O’Loughlin opted not to renew his contract — it was not a decision made with ill intent. Rather, it follows a lingering back injury that he’s had for years behind the scenes. He received a stem-cell treatment following season 8 that allowed him to return to the show, but he did not feel he could do so again. There was some conversation surrounding bringing on board a new partner alongside Scott Caan’s Danny, but eventually all parties decided to wrap up the series.

We know that there was at one point a plan to potentially continue the series — after all, Lance Gross was brought on board as a character who could’ve become a series regular in a potential season 11. Clearly, that plan has changed. We know that there was enough time to make sure the season finale feels somewhat like a series finale; yet, we’ll have to wait and see what it looks like when the episode airs. Given that the contract status of Alex was known for many months, we can’t imagine the writers coming up with some giant cliffhanger here. They may have created a story with a fitting end from the jump, regardless of whether or not it would be a series finale.

Ultimately, what matters most is that Hawaii Five-0 is still an Ohana, both on-screen and off. We do get a feeling that everyone on this show still loves each other and enjoyed their time together for many years.

