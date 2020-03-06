grown-ish season 3 episode 9 return date hopes on Freeform







Want to know the grown-ish season 3 episode 9 return date hopes over on Freeform? We’ve got that within this piece!

Let’s start off, of course, with a reminder that tonight was the midseason finale for the black-ish spin-off show. There isn’t a new episode next week, the week after, and of course the week after the fact. We’ve got a good feeling that we’re going to be seeing a whole lot more of the show this summer … mostly because that is what Freeform is confirming as a network. The show/the network confirmed on social media tonight that you’ll see it in the months to come. It may not happen right away, but we’re going to get a chance to see more of it before too long.

Of course, one of the things that we’re left to wonder here is what the show’s long-term future is going to be at the network. We’re cautiously optimistic that there will be more emotional (and funny) stories with Yara Shahidi coming up, especially since Freeform already renewed it! That announcement came out a little bit earlier this year at the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour.

As for when there is going to be a little bit more information out there all about the future of grown-ish, know this — it’ll be coming before the spring is over, most likely. They want to ensure that there are some people excited for the next chapter — the lives of Zoey Johnson and others are changing, especially after they are all getting closer to depart from school and moving into whatever the next phase of their lives are going to be. We don’t get a chance to see a whole lot of college comedies like this — that creativity and intrigue is one of the reasons why this works so well.

