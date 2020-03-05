Chicago Fire season 8 episode 17 return date: ‘Protect a Child’







Are you curious to learn the Chicago Fire season 8 episode 17 return date at NBC … or more information on what’s next? Within this article, we’re going to come bearing information on both of these things!

Let’s go ahead and get a little bit of the bad news out of the way now — after all, there IS no new episode of the show coming next week. All of the One Chicago shows are going to be taking a one-week break, but there is something momentous about the OG show’s next episode in “Protect a Child.” It is airing after the 100th episode of Chicago Med and with that, Fire should benefit from a strong lead-in. It’s also going to be a chance for Alberto Rosende and Jesse Spencer to get some great material together. Even though the characters of Casey and Gallo have varying levels of experience out in the field, there are both personal and professional commonalities that the two share. These elements could be linked-up as we inch closer to this story airing.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Chicago Fire season 8 episode 17 synopsis with some more news on what’s ahead:

03/18/2020 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : Things get personal for Casey and Gallo in the aftermath of a suburban house fire involving a mother and her young son. Herrmann campaigns for more respect. Kidd has an idea for giving back to her community. TV-14

The further that we dive into this episode, the more excited we’re probably going to be to see these characters front and center. While we may love Stella and Severide, for example, we are rather stoked for an opportunity to see Miranda Rae Mayo’s character take on something that is strictly for herself.

Let’s just hope that there are a few more big twists and turns coming over the next several episodes … but we also don’t want to get too far ahead of ourselves, either.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news on Chicago Fire, including more updates on other episodes

What do you want to see on Chicago Fire season 8 episode 17?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Also, remember to stick around in the event you want some other insight. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







