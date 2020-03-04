The Resident season 3: Are Conrad and Nic engaged? What’s next







On tonight’s new episode of The Resident season 3, the Fox series gave us a moment that we’ve been waiting for. It’s also not one that we expected at all.

During tonight’s installment, we saw Conrad Hawkins make the decision to propose to Nic Nevin — and also, we saw her say yes! It’s a big choice that she’s made, and it’s also one that could lead to some life-altering moments. Of course, we mean this in a good way! We’re sure that there will still be drama, but we wouldn’t get any logic in the idea of splitting up these two characters at this particular point. Instead, we see way more value in watching the two of them plan for a wedding … and also whatever their future holds beyond that.

Rest assured, we will see the two start to build towards some sort of future over the next few weeks! Speaking in a new interview with TVLine, show star Matt Czuchry confirms that very thing with the following message:

We do see some wedding planning. We do see an engagement party in Episode 17 [airing March 10]. There is stuff that is unique to Conrad and Nic over the course of these next episodes.

As for whether or not we could see a wedding this season, it feels a little bit fast. Don’t get us wrong — we’d love to see it! This could be a great culmination of everything that these two have gone through over the years. We just don’t want to over-inflate expectations for something that, when the dust settles, could be better suited as a story for a possible season 4. (We’re reasonably confident the series will come back — otherwise, it’d make so much more sense in pushing to see it happen sooner rather than later.)

Over the next few weeks, let’s just celebrate the big occasion! Oh, and also of course see what the future holds.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news right now regarding The Resident, including more scoop on what’s coming next

What did you think of the big Conrad – Nic moment on The Resident season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember here to stick around if you’re interested in other news on what’s next.

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







