





Is New Amsterdam new tonight on NBC? Within this article, we’re coming with a little bit more news on that. Plus, a larger look at where the future could be going for this show.

Yet, we have to get some of the bad news out of the way in the event you didn’t know already: We’re on a little bit of a hiatus for the Ryan Eggold NBC drama. The show is going to be returning with new episodes starting on March 10, and you can see more information on both that and the story to come below.

Season 2 episode 16, “Perspectives” – 03/10/2020 (10:01PM – 11:00PM) (Tuesday) : Max, Bloom and Reynolds frantically recount a patient’s past encounter that could throw them into a massive lawsuit. Meanwhile, Iggy confronts a local middle school about its teaching policies, and Kapoor lets his superstitions take over. TV-14

Season 2 episode 17, “Liftoff” – 03/17/2020 (10:01PM – 11:00PM) (Tuesday) : Max searches for a solution to crowdfunding after his eye-opening appearance in a viral “Go Fund Me” video. Reynolds takes his last laps at the hospital while Kapoor helps a former pilot deal with his life as a paraplegic. TV-14

So want some other great news about what the future could hold? Then recognize this: Daniel Dae Kim is coming on board! According to TVLine, the former Lost and Hawaii Five-0 actor is going to be appearing on the show starting on April 7. His role? Head trauma surgeon Dr. Cassian Shin. He’s going to be recurring, which means that he’ll have a chance to really show how he fits into this world. We do wonder if there will be a chance for him to become a regular down the road, but we wondered the same thing about Kim joining The Good Doctor.

Regardless of what happens here, we’re excited for an opportunity to see Daniel shine in another big TV role. He’s honestly someone who should be a lead in his own right.

