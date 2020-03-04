Is The Voice new tonight on NBC? The blind audition schedule







Is The Voice new tonight on NBC? Given that last week brought you a chance to see some blind auditions on Tuesday night, it makes sense to want the same now!

Unfortunately, that’s not something that is going to be happening at the moment. The Voice is taking the week off on NBC, with the simple reason for that being that the Super Tuesday results are going to dominate in primetime. Also, it doesn’t appear as though Tuesday-night episodes of the singing competition are going to be the norm in the near future. NBC has already confirmed that both next week and the week after, The Voice is only scheduled for one blind audition episode a week. Why is that? We imagine that it has a lot to do with the idea of making the show something viewers demand a little more. Also, it consolidates some of the best talent.

We still have some more blind auditions left, and following that, we’ll see the show shift more over to the other similar stages that we’ve seen in the past. We’d like to imagine that there are some interesting twists coming in the near future, but nothing has been altogether confirmed as of yet. More so than twists, we just want there to be great talent — this is a show that does still need more pop-culture relevancy, and the best way to acquire that is via a winner who has great commercial success.

