Is for Life new tonight on ABC? Episode 4, 5 spoilers







Is For Life new tonight on ABC? We know that over the past few weeks, you’ve had a chance to get to know better the story of one Aaron Wallace. You’ve checked out his highs and loves and wanted to root for him every second of the way. It’d be great to see the underdog story continue.

The good news here is quite simple — you will see it continue! Unfortunately, it’s not gonna be happening tonight. The Nicholas Pinnock drama is taking a one-week break thanks to all the action around Super Tuesday, meaning that new episodes will resume come Tuesday, March 10. From there, you’ll also see a new episode airing on March 17, and both of these should have a lot of style and character to them!

Season 1 episode 4, “Marie” (March 10) – In a unique episode taking us back nine years, Marie struggles in her marriage to Aaron as she deals with the turbulence of Aaron’s arrest, trial and incarceration.

This episode is a great one just from the standpoint of getting to know a big character better. We know the place of Aaron in the world and some of his story, but how has it impacted the woman he cares for on the outside?

Season 1 episode 5, “Witness” (March 17) -While litigating on behalf of an inmate locked up on a robbery charge, Aaron is torn between doing what’s right and what’s best for his case. Heartened by Aaron’s new lead, Marie recommits to his case, researching witnesses on Aaron’s behalf. Plus, Safiya closes in on Foster’s drug smuggling scheme.

For those wanting a more traditional episode of For Life, this is going to fit the bill and progress the story forward more in the present.

